CDC Declares Michigan 7th Worst In The Country Administering The COVID Vaccines

The question is why and the answer from the Whitmer administration is I don’t know. Remember Whitmer is supposed to be one of the leading members of Biden’s transition team and she has no answer to the question of why Michigan is one of the worst states in the country when it comes to administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Center for Disease Control released data on Monday which showed that the state of Michigan has the 7th worse record in the United States in their efforts to vaccinate citizens in their states.

Per the CDC:

Michigan:

Total Distributed: 478,800 (4,794 per 100k)

People Initiating Vaccination (1st Dose Received): 99,040 (992 per 100k)

Only Arizona, Kansas, North Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia have vaccinated fewer people per capita. That means there are 43 other states had a better vaccination rollout plan once the vaccine reached their state.

According to an article in, believe it or not, the Detroit Free Press so take this with a grain of salt Whitmer is blaming front-line workers. She is complaining that these front-line workers are declining to take the vaccination.

Governor Whitmer, are you telling us that your plan did not include a contingency for people who were scheduled to receive the vaccine but did not show up? I am sure there are plenty of other people willing to take the vaccine. Perhaps Biden and Harris constantly stating on the campaign trail that they did not trust the vaccine worked out for them getting elected but now may actually kill people because they are refusing to take the vaccine.

Last week I reported about Governor Whitmer not being honest with the residents of Michigan. In an interview with a local Detroit news station, Whitmer said “We were supposed to get 300,000 vaccines the first week, we got around 80,000”.

I then found the New York Times reported that:

“Michigan officials said they were told by the federal government to expect 84,825 doses of Pfizer vaccine and 173,600 of Moderna vaccine.”

I then found that Whitmer’s health department spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin said:

"We did get our initial allocation as expected. But estimates for future allocations for future weeks were decreased”

So as you can see Whitmer was not honest with Michigan residents. We then find out that Whitmer was worried about not receiving dosages of vaccines in the future while she was hiding the fact that she was sitting on a quarter of a million doses that her plan had failed to distribute in a timely manner. The Detroit Free Press article reported per state health department figures:

“Michigan has received 379,325 doses of Pfizer's and Moderna's coronavirus vaccines, but only one-third of those vaccine doses have been administered, That means two-thirds — more than 250,000 doses — remain in freezers, thus far unused in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic that has killed 12,678 Michiganders and infected more than half a million.”

So Whitmer made the fictitious statement that the Federal government reduced the number of vaccine doses they received when her plan could not even distribute what she did receive.

Could she be so uninformed that she had no idea she was sitting on a quarter of a million doses?

Michigan health officials told the Free Press:

“that every state is grappling with difficulties in the roll-out of these vaccines, but did not pinpoint specifically why Michigan has fared worse than others”.

The icing on the cake is what Whitmer’s deputy press secretary Bobby Leddy said in response to the question: why is Michigan doing so poorly in vaccinating their citizens:

“The Federal government has fallen far short of their goal to vaccinate 20 million Americans by the end of 2020...When we have the appropriate amount of vaccines, we will be able to quickly expand vaccine administration to additional phases of the general public as we look to reach our goal of at least 70% of the state's adult population — 5.4 million people — within a year.”

Bobby, what does the Federal government falling short as you say, have anything to do with the administration you work for not having an adequate plan in place to effectively deliver vaccine doses you have today?

Are you and the Whitmer administration telling the residents of Michigan your plan had no contingency plans in place if people did not show up for their vaccine shot? Did Whitmer not know that both vaccines can last up to six months frozen? Once thawed, Pfizer's can be kept in a refrigerator for five days and Moderna's for 30 days. Once the vial is punctured thought they both are good for approximately 5 – 6 hours. The Pfizer vaccine has approximately 5 to 7 doses in each vial. Each vial of the Moderna vaccine contains 10 doses of 0.5 milliliters.

Where was your plan Governor Whitmer to address any and all contingencies on your rollout of the vaccine once it was delivered to the state?

As of Tuesday, January 5th according to the CDC’s data, over 17 million total doses of vaccine have been distributed. Approximately 4.8 million people have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, including more than 429,000 people in long-term care facilities.

