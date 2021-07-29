Did the Director of the CDC just endorse health passes/vaccine passports and then in the same sentence undermine these health passes/vaccine passports? The answer would be yes.

In an interview on CNN, the CDC Director Rochelle Walensky was asked by the host if she believes that health passe/vaccine passports should be implemented here in the United States. She stated:

“That may very well be a path forward.”

She then stated:

"In some fully vaccinated venues if they are unmasked and there are a few people who are transmitting there as a fully vaccinated person, it is possible to pick up disease in those settings."

Did the CDC Director just state the following:

Unvaccinated can infect the vaccinated

Vaccinated people can be infected by people who are unvaccinated

People who have been vaccinated can infect other vaccinated people

The question is why does she endorse these health passes/vaccine passports even though she stated that vaccinated people can infect other vaccinated people

You got that?

This brings up the question that if vaccinated people can infect vaccinated people why would anyone ever endorse a health pass/vaccine passport?

What is one of the biggest factors driving people infected with Covid to the hospitals, according to reporting by CNBC:

“About 78% of people who have been hospitalized, needed a ventilator or died from Covid-19 have been overweight or obese, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention…The agency found the risk for hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths was lowest among individuals with BMIs under 25. The risk of severe illness “sharply increased,” however, as BMIs rose, particularly among people 65 and older, the agency said.”

Why isn’t the CDC Director and the Biden Administration informing the public of the CDC findings reported by CNBC last March?