CDC Releases Guidelines For People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

The CDC has issued guidelines for people that have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

How do you know if you've been fully vaccinated? The CDC says you're good to go if it's been 2 weeks after your second dose in a 2-dose series, like the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, like Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.

For those that are fully vaccinated, you're going to be able to do things that you haven't been able to do for the past year or so.

Fully vaccinated people can:

Gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

Gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Also, If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you no longer need to stay away from others or get tested. The exception would be if you have symptoms, at that point you'd want to get tested right away.

If you've been fully vaccinated the CDC says you should still (for now):

Wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces. Take these precautions whenever you are: In public Gathering with unvaccinated people from more than one other household Visiting with an unvaccinated person who is at increased risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 or who lives with a person at increased risk

Avoid medium or large-sized gatherings.

Delay domestic and international travel.

Watch out for symptoms of COVID-19, especially if you’ve been around someone who is sick. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should get tested and stay home and away from others.

Follow guidance at your workplace.

Even though were not out of the woods yet, there does seem to be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Today, Michigan opened the COVID-19 vaccine to those that are 50 and older with disabilities or pre-existing medical conditions and caregivers of children with special health care needs.

