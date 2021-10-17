The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is searching for the source of a salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least nine people in Michigan.

The source of the outbreak remains elusive, with the CDC reporting 592 cases in 40 states. Officials, however, say the actual number of cases is "likely much higher" because many individuals who contract salmonella are able to recover without seeking medical care and simply go untested.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking the following actions if you have symptoms of salmonella infection:

Talk to your healthcare provider.

Write down what you ate in the week before you started to get sick.

Report your illness to your health department.

Assist public health investigators by answering questions about your illness.

The CDC's website also recommends contacting a healthcare provider right away if you have any of the following symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as:

Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



There are a few steps you can take to limit the risk of salmonella. The CDC recommends washing hands, utensils, and surfaces often. It's also a good idea to rinse fruits and vegetables before peeling or eating.

It's also recommended that food that won't be cooked is kept separate from any type of raw meat.

Make sure that food is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill germs. A food thermometer may be necessary.

Finally, refrigerate any perishable foods right away.

