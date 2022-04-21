Cedar Point, Michigan’s Adventure Going Cashless in 2022

Planning a trip to Cedar Point or Michigan's Adventure this summer? Plan to pay with cards inside the parks.

Michigan's Adventure and Cedar Point are Now Card-Only Inside the Parks

Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon and Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, are summertime hot spots for Michiganders! You may have been visiting either one (or both!) since you were a kid, but what's different this year is that you'll no longer be able to pay with cash for food, drinks, or souvenirs inside the parks.

The card-only policy goes for the waterparks too, WildWater Adventure and Cedar Point Shores.

According to WXYZ, Cedar Fair, the parent company of Michigan's Adventure and Cedar Point, announced in September that all of their parks would be cashless in 2022. Michigan's Adventure shared the news on social media last month and Cedar Point posted a reminder online this week.

The reason for the change?

A Cedar Fair representative told News 5 Cleveland,

Cashless transactions are safer, faster and more secure for customers. The park also benefits by not having to pay for armored cars to transport currency, and the park will be able to divert labor spent counting cash towards other operations. It is also becoming more difficult to locate coins.

What kind of payments to the parks accept? Cedar Fair says VISA, Mastercard, Discover and American Express credit cards and most debit cards are accepted for payment. They also accept Apple Pay and Google Pay.

New Machines Convert Cash to Cards Inside Michigan's Adventure and Cedar Point

So what if you don't carry cards?

Michigan's Adventure and Cedar Point now have cash-to-card kiosks through the parks, where you can convert your cash into a prepaid debit card. Cedar Fair says the debit cards work anywhere Visa is accepted. not just inside the parks. There is no fee to convert your cash into a card. However, according to WXYZ, if the cards are not used for 92 consecutive days a $3.95 monthly charge will apply.

How much cash can you load on a card? The minimum amount is $5 and the maximum amount is $500.

You can find more on Michigan's Adventure's cashless policy here and Cedar Point's here.

When do Michigan's Adventure and Cedar Point Open For the Season?

Michigan's Adventure opens for the season May 27, 2022.

Cedar Point opens for the season May 7, 2022.

