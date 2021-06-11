Cedar Point Attractions That Don’t Exist Anymore

I used to drive down to Sandusky almost every summer to have fun at Cedar Point. As the years went by, I noticed many of my favorite rides were being retired or shut down. I would usually wait until September or October after school started, because it wouldn't be so crowded and I could get on the rides a lot quicker.

Many Michiganders like me made it a summertime necessity to get to Cedar Point. I remember back in 1977, I was riding the sky cars when the generator broke down. We were stranded, hanging over the treetops for about a half hour until they got it taken care of.

Get our free mobile app

My favorites were the Blue Streak, Runaway Mine Rides, Gemini...basically any of their roller coasters. I remember riding the Gemini and having it forcing me back and whacking me up against the seat. Ouch. I enjoyed Jungle Larry's African Safari, too.

Now see a list of over 80 rides and attractions that Cedar Point has eliminated since the late 1800s. I'm sure there are more, but here's what I have, along with dates of operation. See how many you remember!

AMERICAN PORTRAIT: 2011-2011

AQUARIUM: 1967-2001

BAYERN KURVE: 1970-1984

BROADWAY TRIP: 1964-1964

BUMPER BOATS: 1993-2013

CATERPILLAR: 1924-1961

CEDAR POINT CINEMA: 1975-2001

CHALLENGE PARK: 1992: 2016

CHAOS: 1997-2010

CHOO CHOO LAGOON: 1995-2016

CYCLONE: 1929-1951

DEMON DROP: 1983-2009

DINOSAURS ALIVE: 2012-2018

DIP THE DIPS: 1908-1917

DISASTER TRANSPORT: 1985-2012

DODGEM: 1967-2001

EARTHQUAKE: 1965-1984

FERRIS WHEEL: 1920s-? (small wheel next to High Frolics)

FLYING SKOOTERS: 1944-1960

FRONTIER CAROUSEL: 1972-1994

FRONTIER LIFT: 1968-1985

FUN HOUSE: 1950s-1981

GIANT SKY WHEEL: 1961-1980

GREAT WESTERN BAND: 1884-1884

HIGH FROLICS: 1908-1940

HOT RODS: 1970-2013

HOT SUMMER LIGHTS: 2006-2010

JAYCOPTER: 1964

JUMBO JET: 1972-1978

JUNGLE LARRY'S AFRICAN SAFARI: 1965-1994

KID ARTHUR'S COURT: 1982-1999

LEAP THE DIPS: 1912-1935

LUMINOSITY: 2012-2017

MEAN STREAK: 1991-2016

MILL RACE: 1963-1993

MONORAIL: 1959-1965

MOON ROCKET: 1946-1950s

MUNDY 'S TRAINED WILD ANIMAL SHOW: 1908-1966

OLD TIMERS: 1970-2013

PADDLEWHEEL: 1961-2011

PEANUTS PLAYGROUND: 1999-2007

PIRATE RIDE: 1966-1996

RACER: 1910-1928

ROCK CLIMBING WALL: 2000-2004

ROTOR: 1961-1964, 1967-1984

SCAMPER: 1962-1969

SCHWABINCHEN: 1970-2002

SEA SWING: 1904-?

SHOOT THE RAPIDS: 2010-2015

SIR RUB-A-DUB'S TUBS: 1986-2014

SKY SLIDE: 1968-1991

SKYSCRAPER: 2008-2015

SPACE SPIRAL: 1965-2012

SPEED SLIDES: 1988-2011

SPLASH: 1999-2007

STAR VOYAGER: 1961-1986

STARLIGHT EXPERIENCE: 2009-2012

SUMMER SPECTACULAR: 1995-2005

SUPER COASTER: 1952-1967

SWAN BOATS: 1997-2003

SWITCHBACK RAILWAY: 1892-1901

THREE-WAY FIGURE EIGHT ROLLER TOBOGGAN: 1902-1909

TIKI-TWIRL: 1970-1984

TRABANT: 1966-1990

TUMBLE BUG: 1934-1963

TURNPIKE CARS: 1959-2014

VERTIGO: 2001-2001 (deemed too dangerous to remain open)

WATER TOBOGGAN: 1890-1900s

WHITE WATER LANDING: 1982-2005

WILD MOUSE: 1959-1963

WILDCAT: 1970-1978, 1979-2011

WITCHES' WHEEL: 1977-2018

ZUGSPITZE: 1966-1971

Now take a look at the gallery below for photos of Cedar Point's past!

GALLERY OF CEDAR POINT'S PAST

MORE: Take a Look at These Abandoned Amusement Park Rides

SEE MORE: Take a Trip Down Graffiti Alley in Ann Arbor