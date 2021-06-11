Cedar Point Attractions That Don’t Exist Anymore
I used to drive down to Sandusky almost every summer to have fun at Cedar Point. As the years went by, I noticed many of my favorite rides were being retired or shut down. I would usually wait until September or October after school started, because it wouldn't be so crowded and I could get on the rides a lot quicker.
Many Michiganders like me made it a summertime necessity to get to Cedar Point. I remember back in 1977, I was riding the sky cars when the generator broke down. We were stranded, hanging over the treetops for about a half hour until they got it taken care of.
My favorites were the Blue Streak, Runaway Mine Rides, Gemini...basically any of their roller coasters. I remember riding the Gemini and having it forcing me back and whacking me up against the seat. Ouch. I enjoyed Jungle Larry's African Safari, too.
Now see a list of over 80 rides and attractions that Cedar Point has eliminated since the late 1800s. I'm sure there are more, but here's what I have, along with dates of operation. See how many you remember!
AMERICAN PORTRAIT: 2011-2011
AQUARIUM: 1967-2001
BAYERN KURVE: 1970-1984
BROADWAY TRIP: 1964-1964
BUMPER BOATS: 1993-2013
CATERPILLAR: 1924-1961
CEDAR POINT CINEMA: 1975-2001
CHALLENGE PARK: 1992: 2016
CHAOS: 1997-2010
CHOO CHOO LAGOON: 1995-2016
CYCLONE: 1929-1951
DEMON DROP: 1983-2009
DINOSAURS ALIVE: 2012-2018
DIP THE DIPS: 1908-1917
DISASTER TRANSPORT: 1985-2012
DODGEM: 1967-2001
EARTHQUAKE: 1965-1984
FERRIS WHEEL: 1920s-? (small wheel next to High Frolics)
FLYING SKOOTERS: 1944-1960
FRONTIER CAROUSEL: 1972-1994
FRONTIER LIFT: 1968-1985
FUN HOUSE: 1950s-1981
GIANT SKY WHEEL: 1961-1980
GREAT WESTERN BAND: 1884-1884
HIGH FROLICS: 1908-1940
HOT RODS: 1970-2013
HOT SUMMER LIGHTS: 2006-2010
JAYCOPTER: 1964
JUMBO JET: 1972-1978
JUNGLE LARRY'S AFRICAN SAFARI: 1965-1994
KID ARTHUR'S COURT: 1982-1999
LEAP THE DIPS: 1912-1935
LUMINOSITY: 2012-2017
MEAN STREAK: 1991-2016
MILL RACE: 1963-1993
MONORAIL: 1959-1965
MOON ROCKET: 1946-1950s
MUNDY 'S TRAINED WILD ANIMAL SHOW: 1908-1966
OLD TIMERS: 1970-2013
PADDLEWHEEL: 1961-2011
PEANUTS PLAYGROUND: 1999-2007
PIRATE RIDE: 1966-1996
RACER: 1910-1928
ROCK CLIMBING WALL: 2000-2004
ROTOR: 1961-1964, 1967-1984
SCAMPER: 1962-1969
SCHWABINCHEN: 1970-2002
SEA SWING: 1904-?
SHOOT THE RAPIDS: 2010-2015
SIR RUB-A-DUB'S TUBS: 1986-2014
SKY SLIDE: 1968-1991
SKYSCRAPER: 2008-2015
SPACE SPIRAL: 1965-2012
SPEED SLIDES: 1988-2011
SPLASH: 1999-2007
STAR VOYAGER: 1961-1986
STARLIGHT EXPERIENCE: 2009-2012
SUMMER SPECTACULAR: 1995-2005
SUPER COASTER: 1952-1967
SWAN BOATS: 1997-2003
SWITCHBACK RAILWAY: 1892-1901
THREE-WAY FIGURE EIGHT ROLLER TOBOGGAN: 1902-1909
TIKI-TWIRL: 1970-1984
TRABANT: 1966-1990
TUMBLE BUG: 1934-1963
TURNPIKE CARS: 1959-2014
VERTIGO: 2001-2001 (deemed too dangerous to remain open)
WATER TOBOGGAN: 1890-1900s
WHITE WATER LANDING: 1982-2005
WILD MOUSE: 1959-1963
WILDCAT: 1970-1978, 1979-2011
WITCHES' WHEEL: 1977-2018
ZUGSPITZE: 1966-1971
Now take a look at the gallery below for photos of Cedar Point's past!
GALLERY OF CEDAR POINT'S PAST
