Cedar Point Reopens Today, Here’s What to Expect [VIDEO]

Cedar Point first opened in 1870, making it the second oldest amusement park in the country. According to oldest.org, when it first opened it was a bathing beach. A decade later, a dance hall and bathhouses were added. In 1892, Cedar Point’s first roller coaster, the Switchback Railway, was opened.

With Cedar Point celebrating their 150th anniversary, you'd expect big things which was exactly what they were planning until the country got hit with a pandemic that changed everything.

Cedar Point officially reopens today but things will look different from year's past. The main reason it will look different is because they'll only be allowing 20% capacity into the park.

What to expect at Cedar Point:

All guests must reserve their visit in advance through their website or mobile app before coming to the park.

Health screenings and temperature checks will be required for all guests and associates.

At least one member of your group must have the park mobile app on their phone.

All guests and associates will be required to wear face coverings while in the park.

Hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout the park.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Just a heads up, some areas of the park will be closed because of social distancing challenges. You can find out more on their app.

Jason McClure, Cedar Point GM:

If someone who test positive after they’ve been here, we will hand that over to the experts and listen to their advice.

Source: Cedar Point/WDIV