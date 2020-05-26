Ride the Cedar Point Roller Coasters Virtually

This is usually the time of year we start to plan our annual trek to Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, Ohio.

But this year is so different...

Because of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the park remains closed.

In a message from Jason McClure, Vice President & General Manager of Cedar Point earlier this month:

We are in constant communication with our state and federal governments and are looking forward to welcoming you back just as soon as it is safe to do so. Although our reopen date is still uncertain, here are a few things we can share: Our team is working hard to ensure some of your favorite rides and attractions will be ready for you when the park is able to open. In the meantime, be sure to visit TicketofaLifetime.com each week to register and enter for your chance to win free admission for life! Our 150th Anniversary Celebration, along with its attractions and festivities such as the Snake River Expedition ride, Town Hall Museum and Celebrate 150 Spectacular immersive nighttime parade and show will be postponed to 2021. Our team determined that a celebration of this magnitude must be done right. In order to observe and respect social distancing, we have made the decision to postpone this much anticipated event until next season. Special events like Performances in the Park, Spring Youth & Education Programs, CoasterMania!, Frontier Festival, Coaster Campout, Run & Ride and Season Passholder Appreciation Weekend will be postponed to 2021. Experiences like VIP, Sunrise, Segway and Boardwalk Cruiser Tours will also be postponed until 2021.

Even thought the park may be closed, you can still enjoy the roller coasters -- virtually.

They have set up a YouTube Playlist with several "point of view" videos of their coasters. (These look great on a big screen TV!)

One of my favorites is Maverick…

To see the full list of videos on their Cedar Point YouTube playlist, click here.

Or if perhaps you aren’t a thrill seeker, you can also take a virtual ride on Cedar Point & Lake Erie Train…