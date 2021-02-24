Cedar Point’s Ambitious 2021 Plan Includes 150th Anniversary Bash

After being another one of the seasonal businesses hit hard by the pandemic during 2020, Cedar Point has ambitious plans for 2021.

The plan announced by Cedar Point is for a full season of entertainment for 2021, highlighted by a celebration of Cedar Point's 150th anniversary, this coming summer. That celebration was postponed last year by the pandemic.

Cedar Point officially kicks off its 2021 season on May 14th, with Frontier Festival, where Frontier Town transforms into "a Wild West hootenanny", meaning live music, interactive games for all ages, plus street entertainers roaming around Frontier Town. The theme of food and drink will center around "a stockpile of cherries amassed during the harvest, and the town folk have made it their mission to use this bounty" to create over 20 sweet and savory dishes and drinks for this year’s celebration. The Frontier Festival will be on the weekend of May 14-16 & 21-23, then daily, beginning Memorial Day weekend (May 28 until June 13th).

Memorial Day weekend is when the Snake River Expedition begins and runs through Labor Day. Cedar Point calls this a "mission to smuggle valuable goods around Adventure Island on the new Snake River Expedition river boat ride. Riders will be immersed in a journey that will have them performing secret tasks, encountering surprises along the way and avoiding “danger” around every bend."

The highlight of all these celebrations is the delayed from 2020 150th Anniversary celebration, which begins the last week of June and goes into the middle of August. The celebration will focus on a parade, and giant floats, and night-time parties.

Along with that will be "Cedar Point Nights, the park’s nighttime celebration at the place where it all started – the Cedar Point Beach." Cedar Point Nights will happen the final month of the summer season, beginning on August 6th.