Ceiling Fans Sold at Home Depot Recalled Due to Blades Flying Off

Over 190,000 ceiling fans sold at Home Depot are being recalled because the blades could fly off during use.

King of Fans is the company that makes the 54-inch Mara indoor/outdoor ceiling fans. They have already had 47 reports of the blades detaching and flying off. Obviously, this could cause a serious injury or damage to someone's home.

According to WXYZ, the Hampton Bay Mara indoor and outdoor ceiling fans were sold this year between April and October at Home Depot stores and its website. About 182,000 of them were sold in the U.S. and 8,800 were sold in Canada. They cost about $150.

King of Fans:

The Hampton Bay 54 in. Mara Indoor/Outdoor ceiling fans are being voluntarily recalled in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada. There have been consumer reports that the fan blades on the Hampton Bay 54 in. Mara Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan may detach due to an isolated manufacturing defect with the assembly of the fan blade’s locking clip to the fan flywheel, where one of the two screws retaining the locking clip is not adequately secured to the flywheel. If this occurs, the blade may detach from the fan during use, posing an injury hazard.

Not all Mara 54-inch fans are affected by the recall. To determine if your ceiling fan is impacted, you'll find instructions on how to check yours in the video above.