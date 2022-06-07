Happy National Chocolate Ice Cream Day!

Are there any sweeter words out there? Maybe for some, but how can you NOT love Chocolate Ice Cream? Even if straight Chocolate isn't your standard order at the parlor, chances are ONE of your top flavors has at least a LITTLE bit of Chocolate in it.

Thankfully, there's a day to celebrate all things Chocolate ice cream, and that day is June 7th. So, we want to help you celebrate appropriately with some of the best spots around Kalamazoo to stop and pick up a sweet treat today.

The Spirit of Kalamazoo

Nearly every list of "Ice Creameries" in the Kalamazoo area will list this place at the top, and for good reason. A wide variety of flavors and options, plus some Michigan and Kalamazoo merch you can pick up while you wait for your scoops to be stacked on a waffle cone. Their straightforward Chocolate ice cream, though... *chef's kiss*. Something about this place, and the ice cream they have is special. It's fluffy, even spongy, and not too heavy. A scoop of Chocolate is the perfect solution to celebrate today.

Bella Creamery

Another spot that appears high on any ice cream list in Kalamazoo is Bella Creamery, emphasis on the "Cream." The ice cream here has a texture unique in and of itself, and the chocolate has a deep, rich flavor. If you're in southwest Portage, this is the place to go for sure.

Y'opa Frozen Yogurt

Maybe the "cream" part of ice cream is a bit heavy for you, a lighter option might be Y'opa Frozen Yogurt in central Portage. There's some chocolate and fudge options, or you can drown your standard fro-yo with every chocolate topping under the sun... it's basically the same.

Frosty Boy

If you're only gonna have time for dessert during lunch today, then maybe stop at Frosty Boy Ice Cream, Pizza, Subs, and More. Grab a sandwich, and then pile on the chocolate ice cream to round out the meal. They've got a variety of chocolate flavors that include the standard, but also German Chocolate soft serve. My recommendation, get the soft serve for yourself, and bring a quart of straight chocolate back to the office so you won't be the ONLY one taking a nap at work in the afternoon.

Amorino Gelato

SLIGHTLY different than standard ice cream, but a whole new experience if you've never had real gelato. It's so soft, and so much more rich than what we're typically used to. The Europeans knew what they were doing when they made this dessert. Pick up a cone and top it with a macaroon, too.

Rollup Ice Cream & Tea

And last, but not least, one of the most unique WAYS to eat chocolate ice cream today, Roll UP Ice Cream and Tea. We've all seen those videos on social media of the ice cream being mixed live, and in front of you on the freezing cold plate, then rolled up with a scraper and put in a bowl. That's exactly what this is, BUT, not all you can do with it. Standard chocolate is great, but why not up it a notch, and order the Sweet S'More option?

Obviously, this isn't ALL of the places around town to pick up a good scoop (or roll) of Chocolate Ice Cream, but easily some of the most popular. No matter where you go, though, be sure to celebrate National Chocolate Ice Cream Day appropriately. Cheers.