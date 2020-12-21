Celebration Cinema Opens With Restrictions

Movie theaters, bowling alleys and stadiums can now open with restrictions. Under the revised order by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services some businesses which were closed to slow the spread of Covid 19 are allowed to operate beginning today.

Under new guidelines, the cinema won't be offering concessions inside theaters, but movie treats are available for takeout and delivery. Also, movie goers will have to wear masks as well as employees. Viewers will also need to sit apart from people outside their household.

Celebration Cinema says on their website,

We will be operating with reduced seating capacity in accordance with guidelines and recommendations provided by the CDC, local government and health officials. Guests can anticipate a minimum of 6 feet of spacing between their group and other groups being seated -- which is done automatically. We are requiring at least two seats to be left empty between each group of guests. In cinemas with traditional seating, we are only selling every other row.

The decision comes just before Christmas Day, typically a very highly attended movie day. Celebration Cinema has their line-up of movies ready. They include: Wonder Woman 1984, News of the World, Promising Young Woman and Monster Hunter.