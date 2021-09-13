Fall is getting closer and closer and there is already so much being planned for the season in Southwest Michigan. The Celery Flats in Portage at 7335 Garden Lane have added their name to the list, as they've announced their Fall Festival on Sunday, October 3rd from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., which has a mix of both interesting and creepy activities:

Enjoy a day full of fall activities! The historical buildings at the Celery Flats will be open with crafts and historical demonstrations like rope making, glass blowing, and blacksmiths, as well as an activity at the cemetery to learn about early Portage settlers. Throughout the day, try your hand at glass blowing and pumpkin painting, as well as other crafts. A petting zoo will be also be on-site for everyone to enjoy.

There will also be horse-drawn carriage rides to and from the Farmer’s Market or Portage Cemetery to Celery Flats Historical Area. Carriage rides will start on the Veteran's Memorial Park side of South Westnedge Avenue. They will also be holding cooking demonstrations held throughout the day at the Celery Flats Pavilion.

You can also add this to the list of all the Kalamazoo Fall bucket list activities we put together for you to knock out this year. There's also another highly anticipated event in Portage, going down at Ramona Park, which is the Halloween Hocus Pocus event , featuring trick or treating, a haunted trail, and a showing of the Halloween classic film, Hocus Pocus.