Major Changes Potentially Coming to Michigan Classrooms

While there are plenty of changes coming to Michigan schools and classrooms that are more divided along political ideology, there is one significant change that may split parents for other reasons if it is implemented.

Cell Phones Could be Banned in Michigan Classrooms Soon

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer made it publically known in her February State of the State address that she is in favor of getting cell phones out of Michigan classrooms. State lawmakers gave the governor bipartisan support as Republican State Rep. Mark Tisdel (Rochester Hills) introduced House Bill 4141, legislation that, if passed, would forbid students from using cell phones during instructional time.

Other, certainly more conservative states - Florida, Indiana, and Ohio - have passed similar legislation in recent months.

Of course, students aren't likely to be too happy about the change, but parents could easily be divided on such legislation being implemented in Michigan.

I remember when I first started taking my flip phone to school in the late 2000s. My school was fairly adamant about not bringing it all, but as more and more students began bringing them, the schools transitioned to "stay off the phone during class".

In the years since, cell phones have evolved, but so has the school climate. Many parents urge their children to keep their phones handy in case of emergency or to keep contact on after-school plans. Of course, the use of cell phones in school serves as more of a distraction than anything for many students.

READ MORE: Michigan's Top 14 School Districts: See Their Grades

House Bill 4141 has calling policies for students. K-5 students would be prohibited from bringing cellular devices to school outright. Students in grades 6-8 would be subject to their school district's policies for phone use during instructional time (which would be prohibited), breaks between classes, lunch, and recess, respectively. High school students would only be prohibited from cell phone use during instructional time.

