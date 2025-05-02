Century-Old Favorite Burger Named Michigan’s Weirdest Dish

Michigan doesn't get enough credit for its food culture, but in some areas, the culinary minds in the state may have thought a bit too far outside of the box. Some of Michigan's unique cuisines are loved by many - pasties, pączki, Detroit-style deep dish - but others are sure to raise a few eyebrows.

Are Olive Burgers Really Michigan's Weirdest Dish?

The first time I heard of an Olive Burger, my stomach turned inside out. Olives are one of my most hated foods - the taste of olives linger, so they ruin everything they touch. But tastes certainly vary from person to person. The people I know who like olives swear by olive burgers.

As someone who hates olives, I can certainly agree that it's one of Michigan's weirder options. Love Food recently published an article naming their pick for the weirdest dish in each state, and for my money, olive burgers are a fine choice. I've had tomato sandwiches in Alabama, I've had alligator dishes that were mentioned for Florida and Louisiana, and I've seen folks put peanuts in their Coke, but there's nothing that would drive me to put an olive on my burger, let alone feature it.

But so many people in Michigan swear by it, and I'm not here to yuck someone else's yum. After all, weird never meant bad. But weird is weird, and olive burgers are just that - even if you do like them.

For what it's worth, pasties did find their way onto the list, though it was for Montana.

