Challenging You To Find Michigan’s Biggest Tree

Do we ever take the time to think about how wonderful trees are? I remember two in front of my house on Chicago's Southside as a kid. I spent hours climbing them and escaping from everyday hassles. Just chilling at the top and watching folks stroll by.

The real question is, do you think you’re up for the challenge of finding Michigan’s biggest tree? This will be fun for the whole family. All you have to do is be-leaf in yourself, and enter the "Big Tree Hunt Contest." This according to fox47.com.

The biennial contest is hosted by ReLeaf Michigan, which works closely with the Michigan Botanical Club on this effort. This is the organization's 15th contest where Michiganders are encouraged to set out and find the largest tree around. Ashley Laux, project forester with ReLeaf Michigan, said the biggest trees are nominated for the State Champion Tree List with a shot at making it on the official National Register of Champion Trees.

Here are the rules and what you need to know:

Tree must be living and accessible for verification

Tree size is determined by circumference (measurement around trunk)

All entries must be submitted online by August 19, 2022

You can make a submission here.

Trees are the longest living organisms on earth, and never die of old age says precisiontreemn.com. They are also able to communicate and defend themselves against attacking insects, and also improve water quality. The list is endless on what trees do for all of us. So happy tree hunting kids.

