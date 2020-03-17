Changes to Calhoun County Offices and Services Begin Tuesday

Several changes are taking place among the building and services offered by Calhoun County over the next few weeks.

The latest announcement came Tuesday when the County Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for March 19th was canceled. Processing for Freedom of Information Act requests will continue as normal. The next scheduled meeting is Tuesday, April 14th at 7 p.m., which is a regularly scheduled and State-required Tuesday meeting for their annual tax equalization session.

The other changes for Calhoun County operations will continue until April 13th -

The Calhoun County Courts are closed except for emergency court operations, conducted by video-conferencing where practicable.

Juvenile Home - Operations are normal with no in-person and non-essential service providers. Residents are allowed phone calls during normal visitation time and contacting attorneys, probation officers, and other court personnel.

Land Bank - Property maintenance and sales will continue. Demolition of the Union Steel plant in Albion will also continue.

County Prosecutor's Office - Essential services continue with minimal staffing.

Public Health Department - Remains open with modifications.

Recycling and Solid Waste - Recycling centers in Marshall and Albion are closed. The annual Recyclerama event has been postponed.

Road Department - Limited operations on the road for repairs.

Sheriff's Department - Lobbies at Battle Creek and Marshall offices are closed. Law Enforcement operations continue as normal.

Treasurer's Office - Closed to the public. Essential staff will continue as normal with contact by phone or email.

Veteran's Affairs - Claims maintenance will continue.

The Michigan COVID-19 hotline is still available for questions and concerns by calling 1-888-535-6136 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.