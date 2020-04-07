Channel 3’s Jeff Porter is Doing the Weather From Home

Even TV people are practicing Social Distancing during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

It's important to remember that some of us can carry the virus and spread it to others without showing a single symptom. Basically that means not practicing social distancing puts others at risk even if you're healthy. Radio and TV personalities are taking this very serious, as they should. Meteorologist Jeff Porter for News Channel 3 has been doing the forecast from home with the help of a little creativity, technology and his cat Rex.

Here's a recent facebook live video of Jeff Porter doing a live shot from his kitchen.

Here's a Facebook live video of me (Dana Marshall) doing my show live from my basement.

Why are we going to all of the trouble and expence to broadcast from home? Becasue Social Distancing is the best way to stop the spread of Covid-19 according to healthychildren.org,

Social distancing is an essential way to slow down the spread of COVID-19. And it's important that you follow the social distancing recommendations in your community, whether you're in one of the high-risk groups or not. ​With more and more schools closing and people working from home, it may be tempting to get kids together for pl​aydates or sleepovers, or to think that gatherings of more than 10 people are safe. But social distancing only works if we all participate. And slowing down or preventing the spread of the virus will save lives.​​​​

I look forward to a day, hopefully sooner than later, that we can all get together in person. Until then, keep yourself, your family and your community safe and please stay home.