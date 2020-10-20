Charlie Brown Holiday Specials Won’t Air On Network TV For First Time In A Half Century

For the first time in many of our lives, the Charlie Brown holiday specials will not be aired on network television.

For 55 years we have enjoyed watching Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the gang delve into each holiday, searching for the true meaning as well as the childlike confusion of a "Great Pumpkin" searching for the "Most Sincere" pumpkin patch, for free on network television. This year however the beloved classic has a new home. Apple’s subscription-based TV platform, Apple TV+, will now be home for all things Peanuts.

Apple says not only will they have the original Peanuts holiday specials, but it is also teaming with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide, and Lee Mendelson Film Productions to produce new Peanuts holiday specials, including Mother’s Day, Earth Day, and New Year’s Eve, according to Wildbrain.com.

Just as monumental as the original 1965 Christmas special broadcast network debut, the announcement of an exclusive streaming deal is another milestone. It marks a decided change in how we consume different forms of entertainment. This year the film industry either released films on digital streaming platforms or postponed releases until theaters across the U.S. were able to open safely.

Some good news for non-Apple subscribers, Apple is planning to make some of the classic specials free to all, for a limited time. The Great Pumpkin will stream outside of the TV+ paywall from October 30 through November 1, allowing anyone to watch. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will debut on the Apple platform on November 18 and stream for free from November 25 through November 27. Apple said A Charlie Brown Christmas will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on December 4 and will have a free window from December 11 to December 13.