People buying online certainly has had a negative impact on local economies, but here’s a case where a local company has been able to take advantage of that trend to expand and create jobs. That’s what’s happening at the Shyft Group, formerly Spartan Motors, located in Charlotte, Michigan. The Company employs approximately 2,900 people in Michigan and nine other states. Shyft is nearly tripling its current capacity and they’re bringing hundreds of jobs to Charlotte and the state of Michigan.

Simply put, they build, among other things, trucks that are delivering those packages you order online. The company calls them “vehicles for e-commerce-driven parcel delivery, as well as the broader commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets.”

The Shyft Group has been growing since 1975 when Spartan Motors formed out of the bankruptcy of Diamond Reo. Reo started in the area in 1904, so you could say they’ve been at it for 117 years.

The expected growth comes as the company rolls out their all-news Velocity F2 walk-in van, which is set to begin delivering to customers in March.

Shyft’s Utilimaster brand introduced the Velocity F2 in October. “This sub-10,000 GVWR, Class 2 walk-in van combines nimbleness, comfort, and fuel efficiency with the cargo space, access, and load capacity similar to a traditional delivery van”. Some of their other brands include Royal Truck Body, DuraMag, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan RV Chassis, and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing

Shyft delivery vehicle-Photo Provided

Shyft promotes itself as “an employer of choice with market competitive pay, benefits from day one, and 80 hours of holiday pay. Shyft is committed to the long-term health, wellness, and development of its employees through full medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) with a strong company match, and ongoing training opportunities”.

