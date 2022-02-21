Here Are 5 Cheap, One Bedroom Apartments For Rent in Kalamazoo

If you've been trying to find a place to rent that won't break the bank, you already know...it's tough right now.

Rental rates have been on the rise since 2021 with a recent, sharp increase of as much as 30% in some cities. With that being said, if you're in the Kalamazoo area and in search of the cheapest 1 bedroom apartments in the area, hopefully, this list will help.

A couple of things to keep in mind:

the sourcing for this list comes from apartments.com. However, you can find rentals on sites like rentcafe.com and zillow.com too.

the availability of the below-listed apartments is subject to change at a moment's notice

some of the listed apartments may not be available for immediate move in

Now that that's out of the way, let's take a look at the 5 cheapest one-bedroom apartments available in Kalamazoo right now:

1. Canterbury House Apartments

Canterbury House Apartments is currently offering a 1bd/1bth apartment for $612-$702 a month. Amenities include things like a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, optional storage and garage, central air conditioning, washer & dryer hookups in the unit. See all other amenities and contact information for Canterbury House Apartments here.

2. Whitehall Apartments

Priced at $690 - $725, these one-bedroom apartments come with a pool, laundry services, and a sundeck. Pets are allowed with an additional fee. As well, water, sewer, and trash removal are included in the rental price. Find more information here.

3. Davis Creek Apartments

You can rent a one-bedroom apartment for $705 - $860 at Davis Creek Apartments. Community features include a laundry room, available grills, and recycling. In the unit, you'll find walk-in closets, air conditioning, and a patio in some cases. Furnished units are also available. See more information about Davis Creek Apartments here.

4. Sage Terrace Apartments

Currently, Sage Terrace Apartments is offering single-bedroom apartments for $748 a month. They come with appliances like dishwashers, disposals, and so on. Community-wise, you'll have access to laundry facilities and a clubhouse. Find more information here.

5. Haven on Main

Listed for $870 a month, Haven on Main apartments include an in-unit washer and dryer, a loft layout, and air conditioning. As well, you can have a covered parking space for an additional fee. Read more here.

Finding the perfect rental can be frustrating. If you don't see what you're looking for listed above, you can see other one-bedroom apartments in Kalamazoo here.

