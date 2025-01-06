Experts Reveal Cheapest Car Insurance in Michigan in 2025

Car insurance is painfully expensive pretty much everywhere in the United States. It just falls under the umbrella of everything, which is equally as painfully expensive.

But here in Michigan, it doesn't get any better. When you see Detroit Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown doing a commercial for an insurance provider and stating outright how expensive it is, there's no denying the price tags are hitting everyone.

Still, states like Florida, California and Louisiana do have it a bit worse, according to Axios and Insure.com. But that doesn't mean Michiganders don't feel a significant sting when they pay their car insurance bill.

There are, of course, many factors that weigh on you policy prices, regardless of the company you trust to have your back when things go wrong on the Michigan roadways. Whether or not you have a speeding ticket, accident, DUI and your age will have massive impacts on your monthly payments.

Those factors stack on top of Michigan's car insurance regulations which include its no-fault insurance system, high medical costs under PIP, and the high rate of uninsured drivers. That's a very brief explanation of a larger conversation, which is broken down at this source.

Nerd Wallet revealed in a recent article which car insurance providers were offering the cheapest rates and broke them down by category since no two situations are exactly alike.

The overall cheapest option, based on the average 35-year-old driver with good credit and a clean driving record is with Wolverine Mutual, which has a median annual rate of just $316. (If you just paid that for a single month's coverage like I did recently, welcome to the meeting, there will not be cookies.)

Wolverine Mutual is the cheapest option in a few categories, though, including for drivers with recent speeding tickets or accidents on their record. For other factors including age, check out Nerd Wallet's full breakdown here.

