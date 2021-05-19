Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull threw the 8th no-hitter in franchise history this week.

Turnbull became the sixth Tiger pitcher to throw a no-hitter when he did it against the Mariners Tuesday night. The Tigers have been having a god-awful season so far, and this was a nice highlight for Detroit fans. Turnbull threw 117 pitches and allowed three men on base. He wrapped up the no-hitter with a strikeout, and lead the Tigers to a 5-0 win over Seattle.

There has been a flurry of no-hitters thrown this season so far. Turnbull's effort was the fifth no hitter of the season in the MLB, and the second time the Mariners have been no hit in the last two weeks.

It seems crazy to think that the Tigers have only had 8 no-hitters throughout the long history of the franchise. Detroit was one of the original professional baseball teams when the MLB was formed and has had a ton of great pitching.

Despite all of those great arms, only six Tiger pitchers have completed no-hitters with two of them doing it twice. Detroit ranks 16th in MLB history for no hitters thrown. The list is topped by the Dodgers with 26, and the Padres are at the bottom with one.

It's been tough to find things to cheer about when it comes to the Tigers this season, so we're going to celebrate Turnbull's no-hitter by looking back in history. You can see all of the Tigers no hitter efforts below, including the no hitter that should have been.