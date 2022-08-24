Being outside in nature is therapeutic for many humans, for some its as simple as sitting on the porch and taking in their surroundings, for others they like to go on long, expensive, and physically testing hikes through mountains, and lastly, some just find a local park or nature preserve to fulfill their fix. Many people like to admire the animals, plants, and every other part of the many ecosystems that make up the world we live in.

Luckily, here in Michigan, we are surrounded but some of the most beautiful nature there is. We have tons of lakes, beaches, nature preserves, wooded areas, and other natural phenomena that make our state so great. Let's not forget about the sand dunes, caves, and other kinds of rocks, and minerals that have created amazing hideaways and visiting points for Michiganders.

As posted on Tiktok by user (swmichigan), this trail is one of the many attractions and trails available in Southwest Michigan. Take a look at the video below to catch a glimpse of what to expect:

One of the newest trails offered in the Southwest Michigan area has a mix of nature that will make anyone feel grateful to be on Earth. Over in Berrien County, there is a new nature trail open to the public that has scenery for everyone to enjoy. The trail isn't very long as it's only 3/4 of a mile long, but every inch is jam-packed with amazing nature. The trail is named the Royalton Township Nature Trail and can be found right outside of St. Joesph, Michigan.

The 3/4 mile hike starts off on a wooded trail through wetlands that lead you directly to a paved gravel path. The gravel path is maintained through the wooded ravine of the path, a portion of the trail where trees extend for what seems like miles on either side of you as you walk and take in the branches, leaves, and wildlife you see. Lastly, as the gravel path exits the woods, you enter an open, wildflower prairie that has picnic tables and benches for you to sit and enjoy the world around you.