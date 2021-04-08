In 2020, the world saw the largest growth of billionaires ever according to the 35th annual Forbes World's Billionaires List. The list of billionaires jumped to a staggering 2,755 people, 660 more than in the previous year.

Of those 2,755 billionaires, 9 live right here in Michigan, including the 23rd richest person in the world, Dan Gilbert. Most of the other Michiganders that made the list are pretty recognizable names, including Hank & Doug Meijer of Meijer, Marian Ilitch of Little Caesars, and Roger Penske of the Penske Corporation.

But, one lesser known name on the list, has a very interesting back story. Mat Ishbia is the CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, based in Pontiac, but he is also a NCAA Basketball National Championship winner. That's right, he was on Michigan State's 2000 National Championship team. He also competed in four Final 4 games during his time as a walk-on for the Spartans.

Check out the complete list of Michigan's billionaires below.

Michigan's Billionaires

Daniel Gilbert, Quicken Loans, $51.9B Hank & Doug Meijer, supermarkets, $12.6B Mat Ishbia, mortgage lender, $9.7B Ronda Stryker, medical equipment, $6.5B Marian Ilitch, Little Caesars, $3.7B Roger Penske, cars, $2.1B William Young, plastics, $2B Donald Foss, auto loans, $1.6B Alan Zekelman, steel, $1.2B

As for the rest of the list of the world's richest, Jeff Bezos still holds the number one spot with an estimated wealth of $177B, followed by Elon Musk at $151B. Bernard Arnault of LMVH, Bill Gates of Microsoft, and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook round out the rest of the top 5. You can see the complete list at Forbes.com.