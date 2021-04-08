Check Out These 9 Billionaires From Michigan That Made Forbes Richest List
In 2020, the world saw the largest growth of billionaires ever according to the 35th annual Forbes World's Billionaires List. The list of billionaires jumped to a staggering 2,755 people, 660 more than in the previous year.
Of those 2,755 billionaires, 9 live right here in Michigan, including the 23rd richest person in the world, Dan Gilbert. Most of the other Michiganders that made the list are pretty recognizable names, including Hank & Doug Meijer of Meijer, Marian Ilitch of Little Caesars, and Roger Penske of the Penske Corporation.
But, one lesser known name on the list, has a very interesting back story. Mat Ishbia is the CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, based in Pontiac, but he is also a NCAA Basketball National Championship winner. That's right, he was on Michigan State's 2000 National Championship team. He also competed in four Final 4 games during his time as a walk-on for the Spartans.
Check out the complete list of Michigan's billionaires below.
Michigan's Billionaires
- Daniel Gilbert, Quicken Loans, $51.9B
- Hank & Doug Meijer, supermarkets, $12.6B
- Mat Ishbia, mortgage lender, $9.7B
- Ronda Stryker, medical equipment, $6.5B
- Marian Ilitch, Little Caesars, $3.7B
- Roger Penske, cars, $2.1B
- William Young, plastics, $2B
- Donald Foss, auto loans, $1.6B
- Alan Zekelman, steel, $1.2B
As for the rest of the list of the world's richest, Jeff Bezos still holds the number one spot with an estimated wealth of $177B, followed by Elon Musk at $151B. Bernard Arnault of LMVH, Bill Gates of Microsoft, and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook round out the rest of the top 5. You can see the complete list at Forbes.com.