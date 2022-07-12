It's summertime in Michigan. Peak outdoor activity time. So that means you may have participated in some u-pick strawberries in the month of June. Maybe you're in the midst of picking your own cherries or gathering up bundles of lavender at various Michigan orchards and farms? If that's the kind of summer activity you enjoy, I've got something else to add to the list;

U-pick blueberries.

That's right, blueberry season is upon us.

Michigan Blueberry Farms

Michigan is basically a fruit salad when it comes to places to pick your own fruit, whether it's strawberries, cherries, blueberries, or otherwise, you won't have to drive far to find a farm or orchard that does u-pick fruits.

If you want to go somewhere nearby, or make a day trip and head out of town, I've put together a comprehensive list of the best farms across Michigan that offer u-pick blueberries.

Places like Bowerman Blueberries and Brookside Farms. Check out the yummy blueberries in their pictures below.

Take a look through the gallery below to plan your blueberry picking season, which takes place from July to September, and sometimes a little longer. Plus, if you decide to go blueberry picking in mid-July, you can add u-pick cherries and lavender to the plans as well. Many Michigan farms and orchards produce multiple u-pick fruits, and there are plenty of lavender farms across the state that are near blueberry farms, as well.

Check Out These Fantastic Michigan Farms for U-Pick Blueberries Michigan has plenty of delicious fruits and flowers to offer, and they all have their seasons. Strawberry season has come and gone. Cherry and lavender season is here, and so is blueberry season! If you want to take part in u-pick blueberries, these fantastic Michigan farms are the places to go. Check out the list below to see where you can find the farms and see when they offer u-pick blueberries.

