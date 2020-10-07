Check Out This Wizard of Oz Corn Maze in Gobles

First Holland jumped on the L. Frank Baum celebration bandwagon. Now Harvest Moon Acres Corn Maze and Fun Park in Gobles has upped the ante. Their corn maze this year is a tribute to the fantastical world and amazing characters that Baum created 120 years ago. According to a post on their Facebook page, this year's 5-acre corn maze features "the famous characters: Dorothy, Toto, the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion!" But it's more than just a maze, it's a whole history of the legendary MGM film. "...learn facts about the original MGM film PLUS look for photo ops with Dorothy and Toto, Scarecrow, Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion!"

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased by clicking here. In keeping with social distancing recommendations, you will be asked if you or anyone in your household has experienced symptoms related to COVID-19, whether you have tested positive for the virus, or if you have come in to contact with an individual who has tested positive for the virus.