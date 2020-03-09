Check With Your Insurance You May Not Have To Pay For A Coronavirus Test

First the good news as of March 8th there has been no confirmed positive cases of the Coronavirus in the state of Michigan. Will we eventually have confirmed cases; you can probably bet on it. Relating that Coronavirus, very similar to the Flu, numbers to the common Flu as of February 29, 2020, according to Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Flu Focus report:

There were 85 (5 pediatric, 80 adult) influenza-associated hospitalizations reported to MDHHS for the IHSP during this time period. Since October 1 st , 734 (121 pediatric, 613 adult) influenza related hospitalizations were reported in the catchment area for the 2019-2020 season

According to MDHHS Coronavirus site:

MICHIGAN DATA

Date 3/8/2020 Meets PUI Criteria: Testing Approved 47 Negative for 2019-nCoV 36 Positive for 2019-nCoV 0 Test Results Pending 11 Referred for Assessment and/or Monitoring to Date** 440 Total Assessment and/or Monitoring Referrals Under Active Monitoring 88

That number sound low to me since the County of Kalamazoo stated they have approximately 100 employees who did not come to work due to flu-like symptoms.

Another piece of good news MLive is reporting that health insurance companies “Priority Health, CVS Health, McLaren, Meridian and Michigan’s Medicaid program will fully cover medically-necessary COVID-19 tests for members”. If your doctor believes you need to be tested for the Coronavirus then make sure you check with your health insurance company you may not need to pay a copay or deductible.

On March 7th Gretchen Whitmer stated in a press release:

So far we have no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan, however we must take steps to ensure every Michigander has access to the care they need to combat the spread of this disease…That’s why the State of Michigan is stepping up by waiving fees for testing and treatment associated with coronavirus…I also want to applaud the leadership of insurers like Blue Cross Blue Shield, Priority Health, CVS Health, McLaren, and Meridian for waiving copays and deductibles for coronavirus testing. I strongly encourage all health insurers in Michigan to follow suit to help protect public health and protect families’ pocketbooks.

Those patients who have confirmed coronavirus infections have reported mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath. The virus appears to be only dangerous to the older population with other underlying health issues.

The CDC stays that you should practice good hygiene just as you would with the flu. The means thoroughly washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom and before eating and avoid touching your mouth or face unless your hands are clean. You can also use regular household cleaners to disinfect areas in your home.

