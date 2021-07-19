Check Your Bank Account Child Stimulus Checks Have Been Sent

You may want to check your bank account since the first round of child tax credit payments started popping into accounts beginning July 15.

I got a letter a couple of weeks from the Internal Revenue Service stating that I qualified for the child tax credit stimulus payment of $250 that would be deposited into my account this month and every month until the end of the year.

So far the payment has not shown up nor by income tax refund but apparently the IRS is still very much behind.

You may be one of the lucky ones that have received their payment. According to MLive, 86% of those checks will be delivered via direct deposit. Everyone else who qualified for the payment will get there's via check in the mail.

The breakdown on how much you may get per child is $300 per month per child under age 6 and up to $250 a month per child from 6 to 17 years of age. This checks will be direct deposited into your bank account or mailed to you depending upon how you filed your income taxes for the last two years.

Depending on the age of your children, there is a remaining six months of payments will be claimed when you file your 2021 and 2022 taxes. You will receive an additional $1500 to $1800 dollars then so something to look forward to if you are a parent.

If you feel you don't need the payments you actually can un-enroll in getting the money but you have until August 2, 2021, to do so and you can do that here.