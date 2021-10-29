A Michigan woman is being called a hero after repeatedly going back into her burning home to save her four kids. The children range in age from 12 down to just 9 months old.

Mikala Vish was hospitalized with second and third-degree burns to 60 percent of her body after the fire destroyed their home in Chelsea on Tuesday (10/26). Her 6-year-old son was also injured.

Chelsea is located about 15 miles west of Ann Arbor.

Fire Lt. Derek Klink tells WZZM-TV it's the “most heroic thing” he's ever seen.

The community is now rallying behind the single mother who risked her own life to save her kids. The wife of one of the firefighters who responded to the blaze has set up a Go-Fund-Me page. You can read more or donate here.

"My name is Brynna, and I am married to a firefighter in our small town of Chelsea. Last night, they responded to a house fire that involved a mother and her young children. It definitely hit him harder than usual, as the children are all around the ages of our kids (12, 6, 4, and 9 mos). The mother, Mikala, has 2nd and 3rd degree burns on over 60% of her body, and her 6 year old son also suffered burns on his hands, feet, and back. I have never met the family, but after receiving approval from Mikala’s mother, we knew we wanted to help in any way possible. We are teaming up with Chelsea Area Fire Authority Local 1889 to support them as much as we can."

As of this writing, over $68,000 has been raised.

