Original Cast of ThunderCats Coming To Traverse City For Cherry Capital Con

This May, Traverse City has its first major event of the year with the return of the Cherry Capital Comic Convention running May 27th through May 29th at the Grand Traverse Resort. Headlining the media appearances is three of the main voice actors from the ThunderCats tv show from 1985. Appearing on Saturday May 28th will be Larry Kenney, the voice behind Lion-O, Lynne Lipton, the voice behind Cheetara, and Peter Newman, the voice behind Tygra. The show was a major hit and a cult classic from the mid-80's.

"ThunderCats" follows the adventures of a group of catlike humanoid aliens from the planet Thundera. When the dying planet meets its end, the group, known as the ThunderCats, is forced to flee its homeland. While leaving in their Thunderfleet, the ThunderCats are attacked by the Mutants of Plun-Darr, who attack most of their starships. The damage means they cannot reach their intended destination, so they end up on Third Earth. The ThunderCats become friendly with the natives of Third Earth, who help the cats when the Mutants find out where they are and attack again.

Other Features

There is comic book grading and autograph opportunities regardless if you go or not through CBCS and you can even mail them in before hand, as well as a pre-pay option to get an autograph from the cast of ThunderCats.

There will also be many artists from Grand Rapids and other areas of Michigan with their own booths as well, along with more high profile appearances by Illustrator Aaron Miller whose work has been seen on Magic The Gathering, Star Wars, and D & D, Comfort & Adam: Creators of The Uniques & Rainbow In The Dark, and Darryl Banks, an artist on Green Lantern.