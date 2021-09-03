Teenage Girl Missing from Kalamazoo Since August 14, 2021

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers are searching for a 17-year-old girl missing since mid-August.

Cheyanne Mather has not been seen or heard from since August 14, 2021. The 17-year-old was last seen in Kalamazoo, Michigan. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Cheyanne may be in the company of another female juvenile.

This is not the first time Cheyanne has gone missing but it is no less important to find her and ensure her safety. Missing persons are more likely to be victimized and or exploited.

Missing children are highly vulnerable and can also experience homelessness when they are missing. According to a recent report from Chapin Hall,1 in 30 adolescent minors ages 13 to 17 endures some form of homelessness in a year.

Cheyanne is described as a Black female, standing 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 216 pounds, having brown hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information on Cheyanne's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children