15-Year-Old Girl Missing from Battle Creek Since March 29, 2022

A 15-year-old girl has been missing from Battle Creek, Michigan since Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Family members are worried about the safety of a missing 15-year-old girl and filed a missing person report with the Battle Creek Police Department. Cheyenne Menter has not been seen or heard from for nearly a week. Cheyenne does not have the normal critical thinking and reasoning capabilities that others her age have.

Cheyenne has albinism and has a pale complexion, white/blonde hair, and red eyes. Cheyenne generally dyes her hair and was last known to have her hair dyed black or dark brown.

Cheyenne is legally blind but does have some limited vision. She has friends who attend Lakeview High School.

Cheyenne is described as a white female, standing 5 feet and 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 111 pounds, with hair dyed black, and red eyes. She sometimes wears glasses.

Anyone with information on Cheyenne's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

