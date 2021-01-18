Kalamazoo Chick-fil-a Gives Back To Healthcare Workers

The new Kalamazoo Chick-fil-a broke from tradition and hooked up healthcare workers instead the first 100 people at the restaurant.

Nothing against Chick-fil-a, but the craze is hard to understand. There were cars wrapped around the block at the new Kalamazoo location this weekend. That's nothing new for this chain restaurant. Especially on Grand Opening day. Chick-fil-a has a tradition of giving the first 100 customers a voucher for a chicken sandwich a week for a year. Due to the pandemic the two new Chick-fil-a locations that just opened last week in Kalamazoo and the Muskegon area decided against huge grand openings that could lead to the spreading Covid-19. They decided instead to give back to healthcare workers and local food banks according to Wood TV 8,

The new Chick-fil-A in Kalamazoo donated 100 vouchers to doctors and nurses at Bronson Methodist Hospital. The restaurant chain also donated $50,000 to food banks across the region.

The Norton Shores location donated their vouchers to Mercy Health Muskegon. The hard working people at one of the hardest hit medical facilities during the pandemic showed their appreciation in a facebook post. (Click here if you don't see the facebook post below.)

Bonus Video: Check out Wood TV 8's report on this story below.

