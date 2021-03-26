Children Removed From Battle Creek Home After Meth & Guns Found

Two small children were removed from a Battle Creek home and one person was arrested after suspected methamphetamine, stolen property, and firearms were found.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office received information on suspected drug activity at a Pennfield Township home on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Deputies were then further informed that two small children were living in unsafe conditions at the home located in the 200 block of Adaline Avenue in Battle Creek.

After investigating the information, Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at the home. Deputies found a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, stolen property, and multiple firearms within the home with the small children.

Child Protective Services were contacted and assisted in removing the children from the Adaline Avenue home.

Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies said in a release that a 38-year-old Pennfield Township woman was arrested for unrelated warrants. The investigation remains ongoing.