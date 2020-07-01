Children Removed From A Battle Creek Home Following Drug Bust

Law enforcement found four children under 8 in a house with a drug operation in Battle Creek during the execution of a search warrant.

The search of the residence came after weeks of undercover work, and when the Southwest Enforcement Team raided an apartment in the 100 block of West Street. The apartment is near Battle Creek Central High School. Detectives from the Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) found powder cocaine, crack cocaine, scales, packaging material, a loaded gun, a stun gun, body armor. Also found in the home were four children under the age of 8.

Detectives from the Southwest Enforcement Team notified Child Protective Services, and a 28-year-old Battle Creek man was arrested on various drug and firearms charges. A woman was also in the apartment but was not arrested.

The Southwest Enforcement Team, who conducted the operation, is comprised of personnel from sheriff’s offices in Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Allegan, Berrien, and St. Joseph counties, plus police departments in Kalamazoo and Covert townships, and the cities of Hastings and South Haven, as well as Michigan State Police.

Google Satellite