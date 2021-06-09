Does Your Children’s School Believe Grading Is A Form Of White...

Crazy ideas, theories and quackery is abound these days and just when you think you have heard them another one pops up. Now the Oregon Department of Education believes that grading a students math work is a form of White......................................... you guessed it; White Supremacy.

The Daily Wire is reporting not only do these very “intelligent”, and I use that term extremely loosely, not only believe that grading is a form of White Supremacy but also:

asking students to show their work

focusing on getting the right answer

tracking student success

The Oregon Department of “Education” sent an email sent out to all math teachers encouraging them to enroll in a course called “A Pathway to Equitable Math Instruction.” In that lovely class is an 82-page instructional guide that informs them of the many ways they are perpetuating white supremacy in math classes.

In that mind-bending guide they state:

“White supremacy culture infiltrates math classrooms in everyday teacher actions...Coupled with the beliefs that underlie these actions, they perpetuate educational harm on Black, Latinx, and multilingual students, denying them full access to the world of mathematics”

This bigoted guide goes on to offer the teachers a framework for “deconstructing racism in mathematics.” They actually call it “visibilizing [sic] the toxic characteristics of white supremacy culture with respect to math”.

Apparently showing your work is akin to “worship of the written word.” Did you not know that according to people who push this bigotry the written word is an alleged foundation of white supremacy culture.

When it comes to the ridiculous notion of grading a math problem the bigotry guide claims that “calling answers “right and wrong” perpetuates objectivity, which is considered a tenet of white culture”. A math problem is right or wrong is a white culture hang up, wow I did not know that. They go on to state that grading of any form of behavior leads to “inaccurate, confusing and even misleading grading.”

So let me get this straight; if from the beginning of mathematics we were taught 2 + 2 = 4 that may actually be “inaccurate, confusing and even misleading grading”?

Okay, now that I have beat my head against a wall for a while I may actually get it, NOT!

In my humble opinion, this guide and people who believe in it are actually practicing soft bigotry of low expectations.

Disgusting that bigots are actually hiding behind the anti-racist banner.

