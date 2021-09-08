Sweet Chloe of Battle Creek is the Featured Pet of the Week

Chloe is one lucky girl after a potentially fatal condition was identified and corrected while in the care of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

Sweet Chloe can not wait for her forever home. She is very affectionate and just wants to spend time with her favorite people. Chloe is a two-year-old Jack Russell Terrier mix. She weighs in at around 30 pounds of pure snuggle power.

Chloe would likely do well in a home with other dogs, pending a meet and greet. She is recommended for a home with children 12 and over.

Chloe is a prime example of the health issues caused by not being spayed and neutered. The sweet girl came to the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) a bit timid and reserved. Staff say two-year-old Chloe was not spayed and had previously had one to two litters of pups before coming to them.

When at her spay appointment, the veterinarian discovered a potentially fatal condition. Chloe was diagnosed with pyometra, a condition that is fatal without treatment or surgery. She has since made a full recovery and HSSCM staff say her sweet personality has blossomed since having the painful condition treated.

Sadly pyometra is not the only fatal condition that can affect our furry family members. Cats and dogs are susceptible to a host of conditions and cancers due to a lack of spay and neuter. You can read more about these conditions by clicking here.

Would you like to make Chloe a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want a furry family member but maybe Chloe isn't the right fit? Click here to see other animals at HSSCM waiting for their forever family to find them.

