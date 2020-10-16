Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Well-known TV journalist Chris Hansen joined Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole to apprehend three men who were intending to have sex with underage girls.

In the video below, Hansen speaks with Sheriff Chris Swanson and then includes some of the footage shot inside an Owosso hotel as he spoke with the three suspects.

One of the men arrested was a 32-year-old prison guard from Elsie, Michigan who works for a state corrections facility. The other men caught in the sting were an 18-year old man from Westphalia, Mi, and a 45-year-old HVAC employee from Corunna. According to Hansen, the HVAC employee had previously done work for Governor Gretchen Whitmer in her home.

Hansen, known for his popular TV initiative known as 'To Catch a Predator' joined the sheriffs for a press conference Thursday to announce the arrest of the three men. The men were allegedly planning to meet up with underage girls at a hotel in Owosso.

"It's been a couple of years since I've been involved with [a sting operation to catch a predator], Hansen said, speaking to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson in the video below. "We still saw guy after guy get online, have a sexually-charged conversation with someone he thought was a 14 or 15-year old girl or boy and show up to consummate this relationship."

Sheriff Swanson went on to say that approximately nine out of 10 sexual predators have no criminal record, making them difficult to track before their arrests. But one arrest saves 25 people from becoming victims.

[Mid-Michigan Now]