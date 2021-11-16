53-Year-Old Battle Creek Man Missing Since October 24, 2021

A 53-year-old Battle Creek man has been missing since October 24, 2021.

The family of a missing 53-year-old man is concerned for his wellbeing. Christian Coville has not been seen or heard from in weeks. Christian walked away from a home he shared in Battle Creek without any of his belongings, phone, or an explanation.

His daughter says he loves music and used to spend hours playing the guitar. She filed a missing person report on her father with the Battle Creek Police Department.

Christian is described as a white male, standing 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 155 pounds, with short brown and grey hair, and blue eyes.

Christian has a tattoo of a skull on his left arm.

Anyone with information on Christian's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact Calhoun Country Dispatch at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888 for those that wish to remain anonymous.

Courtesy of the family of Christian Coville

