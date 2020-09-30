Christians Arrested For An Outdoor Singing Protest

The insanity continues in this overreach of power during these COVID-19 times. This time 5 people were arrested during what they called an outdoor singing of psalms protest. Their singing protest and eventual arrests were made in Moscow.

That would actually be Moscow, Idaho not Russia although that is where I could see this actually happening, certainly not in the United States.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reported the Moscow Police Chief James Fry stated:

‘five people cited by Moscow police for suspicion of being in violation of Moscow's mask/social distancing order”

Arrested for violating a mask/social distancing order! All of these Governors who are arresting people for violating their face mask/social distancing orders should be recalled and thrown out of office.



Apparently, the police are not very busy in Moscow, Idaho if they have time to go after these dangerous people in our society. I wonder how many Biden supporters from Black Lives Matter or the fascist group Antifa they have arrested for violating their face mask and social distancing orders during their protest?

Two of the five cited were also arrested for suspicion of resisting or obstructing an officer. A third parishioner was arrested but not charged with allegedly refusing to identify himself to police.

We then find out that Moscow, Idaho’s mask and social distancing order does not actually expire until next year. That is the kind of insanity that is happening in this city and others around the country. Look what happened in Logan, Ohio where a large male police officer manhandled, tased, handcuffed, and arrested a small mother because she did not wear her mask at her son's 8th-grade football game which was being played outside. No one was within 3 bleacher rows of this woman and they still aggressively went after her. This mother appears to be another dangerous person in today's society.

When will this attack on our constitution and civil rights end? When "we the people," say:

“"I'm mad as hell, and I'm not going to take this anymore."

Are you as “mad as hell” and are you “not going to take this anymore”?

