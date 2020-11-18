Christmas Movie Made in Frankenmuth to Air Again

It’s that time of year again. That season when the networks are filled up with Christmas movies galore. To be honest, it may be just what we need right now.

Last year found mid Michigan in the spotlight with a film that was shot right here locally. If you happened to miss it you’re going to get another shot again this year to catch a little bi of Hollywood that's Pure Michigan.

UPtv will be airing the film A Christmas Movie Christmas twice this season. The movie, shot on location in Frankenmuth, Michigan, will air again this Saturday as well as December 22.

The movie was filmed predominately at the River Place Shops in Frankenmuth, as well as the Bavarian Inn and the Rupprecht Vacation Haus. The filming offered up a chance to featured many locals as extras including yours truly. ( I made my debut walking across the bridge and waving. Hold applause please. lol).

Filmed in March 2019, The film stars Lana McKissack and Kimberly Daugherty, familiar actors in the world of Lifetime and Hallmark movies. The holiday flick also features Brant Daugherty known for his work on Fifty Shades Freed (2018), and Pretty Little Liars.

The movie tells the tale of two sisters who are transported to the magical Christmas town of Holiday Falls and learn the true meaning of the season. Eve is a Christmas movie fanatic and dreams of having a movie-perfect Christmas with a movie-perfect boyfriend. On Christmas Eve, when Eve and her cynical sister Lacy make wishes to Santa, they wake up in Christmas Town and find themselves trapped inside a Christmas movie where they are the stars. (Cue falling snow)

You can catch the feel good holiday movie and maybe spot a friend of two in the background on November 21st at 9pm and December 22nd at 5pm on UPtv.