Comedian Christopher Titus Coming To Muskegon and Grand Rapids

Titus brings his hilariously edgy take on the last year to West Michigan this weekend. Here's when and where you can see him perform.

Actor and comedian Christopher Titus kicked off his North American tour for his 10 comedy special 'Zero Side Effects' back in January. If you, for some reason, have never watched the show Titus which aired 3 seasons on Fox back in the early 2000s, you are missing out. Between his TV and several comedy specials, Titus has built quite a reputation for very hard-hitting, I dare say, aggressive humor. If you're ready to relax, unwind, and get hit with rapid-fire jokes that make you think, you should check out one of the shows below.

Traverse City Comedy Club in Traverse City

Show #1 - Doors Open at 6:30 PM, Show Starts at 7:30 PM; Show #2 - Doors Open at 9:00 PM, Show Starts at 10:00 PM Tickets: $30 - $40

Back Alley Comedy Club in Muskegon

Doors Open at 6 PM, Show Starts at 7 PM Tickets: General Admission $25, VIP is Sold Out

Wealthy Theatre in Grand Rapids

Doors Open at 6 PM, Show Starts at 7 PM Tickets: General Admission: $25, VIP Center Front: $35, VIP Front Row: $45

General Admission: $25, VIP Center Front: $35, VIP Front Row: $45 Covid Precautions: To keep ourselves and our community safe, Wealthy Theatre will be requiring all patrons to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. Masks may be removed while seated and eating/drinking. ~Wealthy Theatre Management

Interested in the Christopher Titus podcast, live streams, or other tour dates? Get more info from his official website by clicking here.

