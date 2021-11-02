Jury selection begins today for Jason Harris, the Davison man accused of killing his wife by putting a lethal dose of heroin in her cereal. Her frozen breast milk may play a part in determining his fate.

What Happened?

Harris' wife Christina (Christy) Ann Thompson Harris was found dead in the couple's Davison home in September of 2014. Her death was originally ruled an accidental overdose but in August of 2019, that ruling was changed.

One of Harris' former coworkers provided testimony that he had asked him for Klonopin or Xanax. David Groshong testified that he had given Harris 10 Klonopin pills and that Harris had said something about crushing them up so his wife could go to sleep and stop nagging.

No History of Drug Use

In the video below, Christy Harris' mother Kathy Hayes tells WDIV that her daughter had no history of drug use. She also says that she had been aware that there were things going on in the marriage that were upsetting to her daughter.

Christy, the mother of a 5-year-old and an infant at the time of her death had been pumping and freezing breast milk. That breast milk was tested by prosecutors and showed that the 36-year-old did not have drugs in her system prior to her death.

Could that evidence help prosecutors convince a jury that Jason Harris is guilty of killing his wife? Jury selection begins today and the trial is expected to last about two weeks.

