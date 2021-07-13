5 Fun Facts About Cicada Killer Wasps in Michigan

Cicada Killer Wasps look and sound dangerous, but do we have anything to worry about?

Remember when you were a kid afraid of bees or wasps and your parents would say something like "if you don't mess with them, they won't mess with you?" That's what the experts say about these large wasps. Howard Russell in the Department of Plant Pathology at Michigan State University says you don't have to worry so much about their surprisingly large stingers,

...cicada killers do not readily sting and one can stand amongst their burrows and watch them work without fear of being stung as long as one remains considerate and respectful.

Here are 5 surprising facts about these large wasps from the website cicadamania.com.

The cicada killer wasps couldn't care less about humans. They have one mission: eating cicadas. However, you should keep an eye on pets. If you have a pet disturbing a nest, it may get stung. You can watch one of these predators in action below. It's both fascinating and disturbing.

WWMT points out that cicada killer wasps have been spotted just West of Michigan and are expected to emerge mid to late summer in the Mitten State.

