Relationships are never easy and can sometimes be the hardest part of your life. Not all relationships are romantic relationships, but so many factors can alter any kind of relationship. Many relationships don't have the best dynamic and sometimes people are harmed in these scenarios, but the most common domestic violence situations are in romantic relationships. This should never be the case but often times disputes over children are the cause for these disputes.

Raising a child or children can be hard and choosing who you pro-create with can make the process easier or harder on yourself. Frequently we see parents get into arguments that escalate into physical altercations that sometimes end in the worst-case scenario. It's never okay to resort to violence in these scenarios but one man in Cincinnati found out the hard way.

Just last week another domestic violence dispute broke out, this one was out in the public and ended in the worst way possible. In the video below you can see the mother of an 8-month-old daughter run over the baby's father and another man outside of a Kroger in Ohio.

Dynamic Details

The video shows the mother ramming into the father and also taking out another man in the process. She proceeded to jump out of the vehicle, run over to her baby's father, and beat him to a pulp as bystanders try and defuse the situation. She eventually gets enough of treating him as a punching bag and tries to drive away. The car is inoperable so she decides to hop out on foot.

Her 8-month-old daughter was in the back seat of the car during the entire incident. The mother has been indicted on multiple charges due to the incident including child endangerment, aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, and attempted murder. She is awaiting her trial and sentencing as she is facing up to life in person.

Remembering Christopher Scott

The man who died was well known around the world and it's truly unfortunate that we lost such a legend. 58-year-old Christopher Scott was walking in the crosswalk to enter the Kroger grocery store when he was struck by the vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital later and his family is hoping for justice as they remember him.

Scott is most known for being a Sound Engineer and this may not seem like that cool of a job, but trust me it is. Sound Engineer is just fancy terminology for a music producer and he was one of the best in the business. Scott produced sounds for stars like Harry Connick Jr., Aerosmith, ZZ Top, Prince, The Temptations, and the Four Tops.