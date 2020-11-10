City Hall, Police Department Closes to Public Monday

Several of the key City of Battle Creek facilities will be closed to the public for the remainder of this week and potentially longer.

The City announced Tuesday morning that several in-person services will not be available for the near future in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. The offices of the City Clerk, Code Compliance and Inspections are all now operating through phone and online contact. For more information on the City's Code Compliance and Inspections offices, visit the City of Battle Creek's release.

This will be followed up by closures that begin on Monday, November 16th and continue through November 30th. City Hall and the Battle Creek Police Department buildings will be closed starting Monday for in-person services with staff being available by phone and email from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Police Department's non-emergency line is 269-966-3322.

Full Blast will be open only for court reservations, while open courts and the fitness center will close. Court rentals can be made by calling 269-966-3431 or visit bcparks.org.

Finally, Battle Creek Transit will continue their regular schedules and their walk-up window at the Transit building will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The city has other minor changes that are slated over the remainder of November. It is all available at battlecreekmi.gov/communityservices.