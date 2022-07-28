As part of an ongoing effort to beautify the city of Allegan, the local arts council is asking for volunteers to help with their latest project-- painting a giant mural on a favorite downtown dining spot!

The Allegan Area Chamber of Commerce put the word out on social media saying,

Get our free mobile app

Want to help beautify our community? Our friends at the Allegan Area Arts Council are looking for your help to paint a new mural...be part of this unique and fun opportunity

It does in fact sound like a unique and fun way to leave your mark (literally) on this quaint little west Michigan town.

How to Volunteer

The painting project will take place on Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Folks who are interested in volunteering are asked to RSVP via the Allegan Area Arts Council website. There you'll be able to see which timeslots are already filled and which ones have yet to be claimed.

Where's the Mural?

The mural in question will be on the side of the popular downtown breakfast café, On the Grid. As for the design, I'm not sure if the council has announced what exactly is planned for the side of the building, but maybe the surprise is part of the fun!

Not Artsy? No Problem!

If you plan to bring children or feel that your artistic ability is lacking, don't sweat it! The Allegan Area Arts Council will divide the mural into small squares for volunteers to paint inside of, similar to a paint-by-number.

Of the project the AAAC adds,

This is a wonderful opportunity for community members to experience the fun of painting on a beautiful, new mural in downtown Allegan! Easily leave your mark by painting inside a paint-by-number shape or two, on the mural.

This sounds like a fun way to bring the community together, exercise your creative muscles, and get outside!