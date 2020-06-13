City of Battle Creek Limited Reopening
The City of Battle Creek is opening its doors to the public. According to a release from the city, a limited reopening will begin on Monday, June 15th and will include the following restrictions:
At both City Hall and the BCPD:
- 9-10 a.m. – buildings open to seniors only, age 60 and over
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. – buildings open to the public, all ages
- Stop at a kiosk in each lobby, where you will complete a short screening form, giving detail about your visit, and ensuring you are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
- Please wear a face covering while visiting, and follow the six-foot social distancing markings on the floor.
At City Hall:
- During the hours listed above, the City Hall payment window will be open for drop-in visits. Please note that we will open one window, due to limited staffing.
- You can still deposit city payments into the large, blue drop box in the parking lot. Payment envelopes are available in the small, black mailbox.
- Appointments are available for Assessing, City Clerk, Income Tax, and Inspections. You can make appointments on the city’s website, or at the entryway computer kiosk.
- Police Department cadets will be available to assist visitors.
At the Police Department:
- Please make an appointment for detective interviews, at 269-966-3322. They will not take walk-ins.
- PD cannot provide fingerprinting services at this time. The Marshall Regional Law Enforcement Center, 714 US Hwy 27 North in Marshall, will provide fingerprinting by appointment only. Call 269-781-0880.
- The Red Med Box in the lobby – for expired and unused medications – is available. You still must complete the screening form before dropping off medications (no liquids or needles).
- During the open hours above, there is a drop box in the PD entryway to receive gun permits. You do not need to screen to use this drop box.
- As always, if you have an emergency, call 911 for an immediate police response. However, for non-emergency matters, we encourage neighbors to use phone and online reporting methods. All submissions are important to police.
- Report online: Visit p2c.battlecreekmi.gov and click Report an Incident, or battlecreekmi.gov/police and click Online Reporting. Enter the information for your police report, giving as much detail as possible. An officer will contact you within five business days.
- Report by phone: Contact the PD Telephone Response Unit by calling 269-781-0911, or call 911. Tell the dispatcher you want to make a report over the phone. They will pass along your information, and a TRU officer will contact you.
Other information:
- The city has covered online payment fees for about two months; that will end June 30. Starting July 1, please anticipate paying the online fees associated with transaction totals.
- The Fire Department stations remain closed to the public, but Fire administration will take appointments.
- Parking enforcement in downtown Battle Creek will begin again, so visitors will see parking structure gates in place, and should observe the two-hour limits.