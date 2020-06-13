City of Battle Creek Limited Reopening

The City of Battle Creek is opening its doors to the public. According to a release from the city, a limited reopening will begin on Monday, June 15th and will include the following restrictions:

At both City Hall and the BCPD :

9-10 a.m. – buildings open to seniors only, age 60 and over

– buildings open to seniors only, age 60 and over 10 a.m.-4 p.m. – buildings open to the public, all ages

– buildings open to the public, all ages Stop at a kiosk in each lobby, where you will complete a short screening form, giving detail about your visit, and ensuring you are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Please wear a face covering while visiting, and follow the six-foot social distancing markings on the floor.

At City Hall :

During the hours listed above, the City Hall payment window will be open for drop-in visits. Please note that we will open one window, due to limited staffing.

will be open for drop-in visits. Please note that we will open one window, due to limited staffing. You can still deposit city payments into the large, blue drop box in the parking lot. Payment envelopes are available in the small, black mailbox.

Appointments are available for Assessing, City Clerk, Income Tax, and Inspections. You can make appointments on the city’s website, or at the entryway computer kiosk.

Police Department cadets will be available to assist visitors.

At the Police Department :

Please make an appointment for detective interviews, at 269-966-3322. They will not take walk-ins.

PD cannot provide fingerprinting services at this time. The Marshall Regional Law Enforcement Center, 714 US Hwy 27 North in Marshall, will provide fingerprinting by appointment only. Call 269-781-0880.

The Red Med Box in the lobby – for expired and unused medications – is available. You still must complete the screening form before dropping off medications (no liquids or needles).

During the open hours above, there is a drop box in the PD entryway to receive gun permits. You do not need to screen to use this drop box.

As always, if you have an emergency, call 911 for an immediate police response. However, for non-emergency matters, we encourage neighbors to use phone and online reporting methods. All submissions are important to police. Report online : Visit p2c.battlecreekmi.gov and click Report an Incident , or battlecreekmi.gov/police and click Online Reporting . Enter the information for your police report, giving as much detail as possible. An officer will contact you within five business days. Report by phone : Contact the PD Telephone Response Unit by calling 269-781-0911, or call 911. Tell the dispatcher you want to make a report over the phone. They will pass along your information, and a TRU officer will contact you.



Other information :