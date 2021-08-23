Claressa Shields has earned many accolades throughout her career, but having a street in Flint named after her is near the top of the list.

Claressa posted on Facebook over the weekend that she was being honored with a street in Flint named after her. It's not just any street though, it's the street that Shields grew up on. Mayor Neeley surprised Shields at church on Sunday with the honor that Spencer St in Flint would now be known as Claressa Shields St.

Get our free mobile app

I can't think of anyone more deserving of this honor than Shields. Not only is she arguably the best athlete to ever come out of Flint, but she is also extremely active in helping kids in Flint.

Shields has always worked hard to put Flint first in and out of the ring. She is one of the cities best ambassadors and a phenomenal role model for kids in Flint and Genesee County.

When will Claressa Shields fight next?

After Claressa made her successful debut in the MMA ring, many fans started to wonder if she would return to boxing. The answer to that question is a resounding YES, but she is being selective about the fights she takes. Shields has been advocating for better prize purses for women's boxing and is determined to get a higher value next time she steps in the boxing ring.

In the meantime, Shields has announced that she will be stepping back into the MMA ring on October 27th. Shields will be taking on Abigail Montes for the Professional Fighters League world championship. Obviously, the PFL is fairly new so it's possible for Shields to get a championship fight in only her second fight.

We'll be watching, and rooting for the GWOAT in October, but in the meantime check out her ESPN interview with Stephen A Smith about where her career is right now.